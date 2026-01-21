Former FFA advisor inducted into MN FFA Hall of Fame

Former Tri-City United and Montgomery-Lonsdale Schools FFA advisor Barry Schmidt was inducted into the Minnesota FFA’s 2026 Hall of Fame. He joins seven others inducted for 2026.

The press release said this about Schmidt, “Barry Schmidt dedicated 30 years to agricultural education as the Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor for Montgomery-Lonsdale and Tri-City United, shaping generations of students and strengthening the local agricultural community. Renowned for his humility, tireless work ethic, and dedication to mentorship, Barry guided award-winning FFA chapters, created leadership opportunities, and instilled a lifelong appreciation for agriculture in his students. Many of his former students pursued careers in agriculture or education, while countless others gained skills and values that extended well beyond the classroom. His influence continues through alumni involvement, strong community ties, and the enduring vitality of agricultural education in the region.”

Also inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame were Richard “Dick” Finger of Leiston-Altura, Tim Larson of Medford, Dr. Mary Olson, Commissioner Thoma Petersen, Gretchen Schleper of Upsala, Gary Sloan of Plainview, and Bernie Van Zomeren of Alexandria.

Hall of fame honors began in 2004 and is a collaborative effort between Minnesota FFA Foundation and Minnesota FFA Alumni and Supporters Association. A selection committee consisting of FFA members, alumni and supporters, agricultural educators, and foundation representatives select the final inductees.

"The committee evaluates nominees, based on information in the nomination packet, using criteria that emphasize each individual's influence within Minnesota FFA, their commitment to advancing agricultural education, and their substantial service to agriculture and agribusiness," said Steve Olson, co-chair, Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame Committee.

