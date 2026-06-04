Everybody can “cut loose” Friday

Child’s Play Theatre (CPT) is hosting two shows of “Footloose,” the youth edition, at Tri-City United High School’s performing arts center Friday, June 5, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

It is being directed and choreographed by 2026 TCU High School graduate Dakota Meadows, who said rehearsals started May 12th at TCU Montgomery PreK-8 School’s auditorium before moving to the high school this week. She is also assisted in directing by CPT founder Andy Velishek.

“Something special about this show is the amount of time some of the students have spent practicing outside of rehearsal,” said Meadows. “Kids are willing to show up before practice to work on a song or scene that needs attention, which has been really nice for me as a director to not feel as stressed about trying to fit that in during practice time while the rest of the cast sits around. We have a lot of strong singers this year and have been able to incorporate harmonies into the music.”

The hour long show, with no intermission, is also being supported by Christine Trcka (music director), Tracy and Wayne Velishek (costumes), and Colton and Andy Velishek (lighting and audio).

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