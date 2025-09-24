Development group proposing 43 unit apartment building in Montgomery

“It will be a dog friendly place. There will be a little dog park area,” said Dave Pokorney.

Community Asset Development Group (CADG), out of the Twin Cities, has expressed a serious interest in creating a 43 unit apartment building to fall within affordable housing rules on the east side of Montgomery.

A parcel where it would reside currently owned by the city off the roundabout on 7th Street SE, just north of Elm Avenue SE, has been sitting vacant for some time and not earning any taxes.

“The site plan is pretty conceptual,” said Dave Pokorney, one of the two CADG partners. “We are just doing the financial modeling of approximately 43 units.”

Pokorney said that CADG is really interested in the project, which, should it go forward, would likely start construction next summer and be open for rentals starting in the spring of 2027.

“We think there is a significant demand based on that market study Maxfield did. We are seeing this in a lot of cities of this size,” said Pokorney. “We are doing some additional work on what we think rents in the market would be.”

Rental rates are expected to be between the $1,300-1,400 range for one bedroom and $1,550-1,650 for two bedrooms, according to Pokorney.

The rates would come with separate washer and dryers, hard surface countertops, a ‘nice’ appliance package, central air, and a patio or balcony for each unit, and a tuck-under-direct-access garage for about 22-25 of the units, according to Pokorney. Common areas would feature a party room, larger patio, controlled package delivery area, elevators, and business center. Those without a garage unit would park in the off-street parking lot that is a part of the design. “It will be a dog friendly place. There will be a little dog park area,” said Pokorney.

The CADG has done similar buildings in Little Falls, Waconia, and St. Peter, and Pokorney says they filled up quickly. “There is a significant demand but there were not a lot of nicer apartments in the market,” said Pokorney.

Montgomery City Planner Joshua Mankowski said, “The EDA did review this at our last meeting, and they..."

