Derek Farwell to speak at Veterans Day event

Scott County Veteran Service Officer and Honorably Discharged Army Veteran Derek Farwell, a Montgomery native, is set to speak at the Tri-City United High School Veterans Day Program. The public is invited to attend this program in the high school’s performing arts center at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, entering at the north door (stadium side).

Farwell graduated from Montgomery-Lonsdale High School in 2003 and attended two years of school at Minnesota State University Moorhead before joining the U.S. Army in 2005. He received his 16 weeks of Army Infantry Training at Fort Benning, Ga., and was then assigned to the Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Combat Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Wash. He was given the job of M-240 gunner and deployed to Iraq in June 2006 through September 2007.

The Purple Heart Medal was given to Farwell for wounds he received when the Stryker vehicle he was in drove over a large improvised explosive device that was buried under the road and he was injured.

Following his injury, he was redeployed at Fort Lewis where he was placed into the role of training new soldiers to operate machine guns.

He was honorably discharged from the Army and completed his college education, obtaining a degree in health care management. His degree led him to begin work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart helping veterans and their families with accessing state and federal Veterans benefits.

In 2014, Farwell was hired by the Scott County Veteran Service Office as the assistant county veteran service officer (CVSO). The last two years he has spent as the director of veteran services for Scott County. He currently resides in Chaska with his wife.

Veterans Breakfast

All veterans are invited to attend a Veterans Day appreciation breakfast on Veterans Day in the basement of the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 8:30 a.m. The basement is handicapped accessible.

Most Holy Redeemer School is also looking for photos of veterans to make copies of them to be be placed on their Wall of Honor. Contact the school 507-364-7378 for more information.

Veterans Luncheon

Preceding the TCU Veterans Day Program on Veterans Day, all veterans, auxiliary members, and their significant others are invited to attend a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. in the TCU High School media center.

Veterans Dinner

A veterans appreciation dinner will be held at Montgomery American Legion on Monday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. Registration has closed for dine-in and meal delivery for this event.