City sealcoating plan approved

Montgomery City Council approved the three-year sealcoating plan for city streets at the April 20 regular meeting.

Areas for 2027 include the 2025 Street and Utilities Improvement Plan area on the west side, as well as portions of the west of that location, and Lexington Avenue Northwest and 1st Street North near the police station up to Boulevard Avenue. Estimated cost for the 2027 portion is $134, 751.21.

In 2028, residents north of the golf course, the general area south of Oak Avenue Southwest and west of 1st Street South, and 7th Street Northeast — south of Mill Avenue Northwest — will see a sealcoat at an estimated cost of $182,376.65.

Finally, in 2029, areas east of the golf course and the area east of 5th Street South from the streets south of Ash Avenue Southeast will be completed at an estimated cost of $211,486.95.

Total cost for the 2027-2029 sealcoating plan is estimated at $528,614.81, which will come out of the city’s regular street improvement funds. The chip rock and sealant coating helps preserve the life of the pavement.