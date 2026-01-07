City administrator retiring

Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck formally announced to city council his retirement plans, which has a somewhat flexible target date of June of this year. This was announced at the Monday, Jan. 5, special city council meeting.

“What I told Tom (Mayor Thomas Eisert) and what I put in my notes to council is that my target is June. June is what I’m looking at, and I will commit to hanging around until someone is brought on,” said Heck.

Heck started working in his position for the city in December of 2013. Previous to Montgomery, he worked as the interim administrator for the cities of Wells and Thief River Falls in Minnesota, and worked in different municipal positions in the cities of Shorewood and Lauderdale.

The administrator put together two different quotes from two separate companies that conduct executive position searches, one from DDA Human Resources, Inc. (DDA) in Wayzata and the other from South Central Services Cooperative (SCSC) in North Mankato.

SCSC offered search services only which were not to exceed $14,500 and comes with a two-year, one-time additional search for the same position if it is needed. This would have been the cheapest option.

DDA offered à la carte options, a similar search services only package for $15,500, and a “full-service executive search” package for $24,000. The full service package includes...

