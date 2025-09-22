Camel Crawl wraps up fifth year of helping children

Zuhrah Shriners, of Minnetonka, Minn., just wrapped up their fifth year of the 0.05K Camel Crawl, on Saturday, Sept. 13, in Montgomery.

Montgomery was the chosen town for the event where there are many that it could have been, giving the local economy and children a boost.

Shriner Steve Scheffert said, “When the idea for a pub crawl first came up, back in 2019, I mentioned to the members of Zuhrah Shriners to consider having it in Montgomery, which is my hometown. A few members of the board of directors came down to visit Montgomery during the 2019 Kolacky Day weekend, and they thought that it would be a great location. We held our first official 0.05K Camel Crawl event in September 2021, and it has continued to be held in the fall of each year since then.”

How long is 0.05K you might ask? It’s 164.042 feet, to be exact. Roughly all the bars involved in Montgomery are generally pretty close to that distance too that are a part of sponsoring it: American Legion Post 79, Happy Hour Bar and Grill, KR Monty Bar and Hotel, Montgomery Brewing Company, Pla Mor Lanes, and the White Front Saloon. Frandsen Bank & Trust and Pizzeria 201 also partake in sponsoring but are not a part of the crawl. Sheffert said, “This event would not work without the support and willingness of the local sponsors, and we cannot thank them enough.”

“One of the main attractions of the event is that two of our musical parade units come to town, the Zuhrah Pipes & Drums and our Drum and Bugle Corps,” Scheffert said. “They go around to all the stops during the pub crawl and play music for everyone.” He says the main goal of the event is to “support a great cause and to have fun at the same time.”

Anyone could have attended the crawl. Door prizes were drawn for those participating, the Shriner’s played a game at the event, which Nikki Baumann won.

In the first four years of the crawl, Scheffert said that they have raised over $14,000 for Shriner’s Children’s Twin Cities, a speciality pediatric care location in Woodbury. This year’s numbers are still being calculated.

The first Shriner’s Hospital was opened primarily to help children who had contracted polio but now they do so much more for children. Children receive care regardless of the family’s ability to pay or insurance status.

“One thing that someone may not know is that an individual does not have to be referred to Shriners Hospitals and Clinics by a Shriner,” said Scheffert. “We encourage everyone to reach out for potential assistance, and to let any family know about Shriners Hospitals and Clinics for Children.”

To learn how to refer a child to Shriners, visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or call their patient referral line at 1-800-237-5055.