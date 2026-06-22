Beauty of a day for kids and cops angling

Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Badges & Bobbers kids fishing event finally had its first good-weather year. The previous few years were plagued with either rain or unpleasant heat. Friday, June 12, though was a mostly sunny and pleasant low-70’s day — the perfect fishing weather.

The chamber teamed up with Fishing for Life out of Minneapolis, who supplied the kids with the bait, tackle, and other necessary equipment to go fishing with. Kids even got to bring home a free tackle box and pole.

Rice County Sheriff, Lonsdale Police, Lonsdale Fire, and the chamber board members all paired up with the 25 kids ages 7-14 to help them learn how to fish at Rezac Nature Preserve’s lake pier.

Additionally, kids got to....

To read the full story, pick up a June 18, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand. Subscribe or renew your subscription online or by phone at 952-758-4435.