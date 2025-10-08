Barn enthusiasts tour Montgomery Sawmill

Early Sunday morning, a group of around 40 gathered at the Montgomery Sawmill to tour some classic structures.

The group consisted of members of Friends of Minnesota Barns (FMB). The nonprofit organization raises awareness about the loss of historic barns. According to the Minnesota Historical Society, an average of 1,300 historic barns are demolished each year in the state.

“We visit old, historic barns,” said Kathy McCann, FMB co-chair. “Most people in our group grew up on farms, or currently have barns, or just love barns.”

Members drove from as far away as Princeton to take the tour. The sawmill was the first of four stops during the day’s viewing.

Cole Van Horn owns Montgomery Sawmill. He bought the business in 2016 and is in the process of shifting duties to John Ashwood.

“I thought it can’t hurt,” Van Horn said. “A little publicity for the community, and for John, who is taking over my sawmill business.”

The group began the tour with the sawmill area. The area where the work is done is attached to a repurposed chicken house. Van Horn said he raised the height of the building.

“It was so low, I would scrape my head on the ceiling when I walked in,” he said.

Ashwood showed the FMB members how the sawmill operation works. He said they specialize in custom cutting.

“Just about any hardwood or softwood we’ve milled here,” Ashwood said. “Right now, we’re getting a lot of ash because of the ash borers. Luckily, ash is a very nice hardwood lumber, so I don’t mind cutting it up at all.”

