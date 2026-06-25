Trap is headed to state, does well in Alexandria

Student athletes from Tri-City United High School’s trapshooting team competed this past weekend in Alexandria for a spot in the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Clay Target State Tournament happening on Friday, June 26.

USA Clay Target League’s Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s Trap Shooting Tournament, June 15-23, at Alexandria Community and Technical College’s site, is the qualifier for the MSHSL state event. Only the top 40 teams, and top 100 in both boys and girls, move on to the MSHSL state event.

Tri-City United’s varsity trap team ranked second in the state for 6A, with a total of 477, underneath Stewartville’s 479. Individual shooters went 97-96-95-95-94 with reverse run of 27/11/18/7/1.

Titan’s top individuals in Alexandria 6A included Tyson Grant placing fifth for male trap high gun with a total score of 97 and a reverse run of 27. Griffin Pumper didn’t fall far behind him in 10th position with 96 and 11. Branko Schoenbauer ended up 15th, shooting 95 and 18. Dylan Carston finished 18th with 95 and seven.

Female competitor Kaitlyn Luikens placed fourth in individual shooters in 6A, who had a total score of 92 and zero on the reverse run. Elizabeth Holicky was just a few slots behind in eighth place with 88 and 16. Emily Pesta followed in 16th place with 84 and 1, and Ava Anvik in 20th position with 80 and 2.

Individuals that had a 25-straight in Alexandria included Martin Bongers, Ryan Dahlke, Tyson Grant, Greyson Heller, Kaitlyn Luikens, Griffen Pumper, and Branko Schoenbauer.

In total, TCU had 37 individuals compete in Alexandria in novice, junior varsity, and varsity.

The Alexandria tournament will have finished up Tuesday afternoon, after the Messenger went to press.

TCU’s team will compete on Friday, June 26, in Credit River Township at the Minneapolis Gun Club for the MSHSL’s Clay Target State Tournament. Field assignments and shooting schedule are scheduled to be posted Thursday morning at mn.usaclaytarget.com/mshsl-state-tournament-field-assignments/.

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