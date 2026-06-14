Titans set new state record in 800-meter relay

A nine-year-old state track record has been shattered by a Tri-City United (TCU) quartet of runners.

The 4 x 200-meter relay team of junior Kaitlyn Hartwig, sophomores Carly Hartwig and Jillian Houn, and eighth grader Cami Hartwig are now the proud owners of the fastest time in Minnesota State history, winning the Class AA State Championship with a time of 1:37.90 at the Class AA State Meet held Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The previous record was 1:39.20, which was set by a team from North St. Paul in 2017. Second place in the 2026 race went to Orono in a time of 1:39.54.

Last season this same Titan relay team placed third at State in a time of 1:42.35 in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

The talented foursome also competed in the 4 x 100-meter relay and set a new Class AA State record with a time of 47.85. That time was one of three which broke the Class record and the Titans ended up finishing in second place behind champion Orono, which had a time of 47.69.

Carly Hartwig completed her four straight 400-meter dash State competition with a season-best time of 55.72, placing second to LuLu McGarry of the Breck School, who completed a 100, 200, 400-meter sweep with a time of 54.54.

Kaitlyn Hartwig competed in her second straight Class AA Meet. She placed 9th last season in the 100-meter dash. This year she ran in the 200-meter dash and placed third overall in a personal-best time of 24.45. McGarry was the winner in a Class AA State record time of 23.96.

Freshman Nyadek Ruei competed in her second straight Class AA high jump competition. As an eighth grader she cleared 5-feet, placing...

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