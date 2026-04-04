Titan baseball players warm up with an experience in Florida

Tri-City United High School’s baseball players spent five days from Tuesday, March 24, through Sunday, March 29, having fun, warming up, and learning for this year’s season in Melbourne, Fla., nearby to Cocoa Beach. Players only missed three days of school for the trip.

TCU’s Head Baseball Coach Greg Westerman introduced the trip, organized by the TCU Baseball Booster Club, early last year to the school board and received approval for it in May 2025.

A company by the name of Cocoa Beach Spring Training, who specializes in hosting such high school camps where young players from around the nation can practice and play games against other teams with professional umpires, hosted the teammates. The company’s facility has 12 practice fields and one larger stadium — Space Coast Stadium.

A total of 16 players and three coaches went on the trip. Players included Nate Blaschko, Isaak Worm, Logan Dietz, Brody Factor, Carter Hunt, Kellen Jirik, Korbin Lavoie, Parker O’Malley, Dylan Loiselle, Keegan O’Meara, Camden Burns, Brendan Frederick, Kale Tisdel, Gavin Flintrop, Levi Kuchinka, and Jack Kalis; and coaches included Varsity Head Coach Greg Westerman, and varsity assistant coaches Andy Burns and Phil Tisdel.

Most of the players that went were juniors or seniors with some younger players selected and chosen by lottery to fill the 16 slot roster needed.

Players, as a part of their package, stayed at a hotel nearby, and enjoyed at least two meals daily. The Titan boys had five practices on the practice fields, and played four scrimmage games inside the 8,000 seat stadium. However, no score was kept as it is against Minnesota State High School League rules to be kept during the preseason.

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