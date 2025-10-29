No. 1 rated Holy Angels ends TCU boys soccer season

The record-breaking season for the Tri-City United (TCU) boys soccer team ended Tuesday, Oct. 21 with an 8-1 loss to Academy of Holy Angels (17-0-1 record) in the Class A State Tournament.

“It was a rough night on the field. We knew that our best chance was to defend well and counterattack - shrink the field on defense and count on our individual skill in direct attack,” head coach Darren Iverson said. “Unfortunately, the wind affected our play a little more than we expected, we made a couple of critical and uncharacteristic errors in the early going and, most importantly, Holy Angels is a superb team stacked with talent.”

Holy Angels scored in the 9th and 12th minute and went on to lead 7-1 at halftime.

Angel Ruiz Gomez scored the lone goal for the Titans in the 22nd minute with a cut shot across the goal keeper.

“To their immense credit, the team was positive and resolute during the break. They came out and played a really fine half of soccer,” Iverson said. “Even with our team emptying the bench and placing some players into new roles, we went beat for beat with the State's best team, only conceding on a late-match deflection.”

After winning the Conference and Section Championships, the State trip was one which the team will never forget.

