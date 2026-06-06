Girls 4x200 set all-time AA state record, become champs!

Tri-City United High School track team members set a record at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Track and Field Tournament today at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The 4x200 meter relay team of Jillian Houn, Carly Hartwig, Cami Hartwig, and Kaitlyn Hartwig ran a 1:37.90, beating the previous Class AA record was 1:39.43 — set by a Monticello team in 2024. They are the 2026 state champs.

Coming in second place was the 4x100 meter relay team featuring the same four individuals, with a time of 47.85. This actually set a Class AA record, beating the previous record of 48.06. Since there was a faster time from Orono of 47.69, that makes them the new record holder and state champs by less than a fraction of a second.

Carly Hartwig placed second in the girls 400 meter relay today with a time of 55.72, being beat out by a little more than a second by LuLu McGarry from Breck School with a time of 54.54. This is Carly Hartwig’s fourth appearance at state track in the 400 meter and her second time winning the second place seat. She also has placed first and third in previous years.

Kaitlyn Hartwig finished third in the girls 200 meter relay at state with a time of 24.45, placing just behind first place winner LuLu McGarry with a time of 23.96.

Nyadak Ruei placed fourth in the girls high jump, and Corday Freeman placed eighth in boys shot put, and Cami Hartwig placed 22nd in girls long jump in finals yesterday. Eric Borchardt placed 10th in boys 200 meter preliminaries yesterday and did not move onto finals today.

A welcome home for the state champs will be conducted today, Saturday, June 6, at 3 p.m. along 1st Street in Montgomery, and at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Le Center. Please show up to support these athletes!



See a full story in the print edition of the June 11, 2026, Montgomery Messenger.