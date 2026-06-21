2,000+ riders of MS 150 enjoyed Montgomery

The Minnesota chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society MS 150 bike ride on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14, brought over 2,000 bicycle riders raising money for charity to Le Sueur County and Montgomery.

After doing the first 75 miles of their ride in a loop in the southwest portion of the county on Saturday and spending a night at camp in St. Peter, riders made their way through Montgomery on their way to Buck Hill in Burnsville on the second 75-mile track.

The 150 mile annual ride, whose inaugural ride went through Montgomery in 1980, helps raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to fund research and help out those with the diagnosis and their loved ones.

Much like 1980, Montgomery was...

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