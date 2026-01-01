Worm qualified to compete at FFA nationals in October

Eleven members of Tri-City United High School’s FFA chapter spend Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 in St. Cloud competing and learning at the Minnesota FFA Winter Leadership Summit at St. Cloud State University.

The first day of the summit included an lengthy agriculture discussion session and a party. The second day of the summit included preliminary rounds for the seven Leadership Development Event (LDE) categories student competition, employment skills, leadership workshops, final rounds of competition, and an awards ceremony.

Are you having a baby? Contact us at 952-758-4435 to place a birth announcement! We can also celebrate other milestones in your life such as engagements, weddings, and anniversaries! Contact us today!

Among the winners of LDE competitions was Tri-City United FFA President Isaak Worm, who took 1st place in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event.

TCU FFA Advisor Mike Reeser said, “Isaak was one of two Region 7 winners who advanced to the state. In this event, members are required to familiarize themselves with approximately 18 current agricultural topics and during the contest they draw one of the topics and then prepare and deliver a four-to-six minute speech to three judges and then answer questions.”

Students competing in the category have just 30 minutes to prepare using five resources the student has brought.

Reeser continued, “Isaak placed 1st in the state and has earned the right to compete at the national level at the National FFA Convention in October 2026.”