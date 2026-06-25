Westermans named Kolacky Days grand marshals

The Montgomery Area Community Club (MACC) held its annual Kolacky Days Meet and Greet in Memorial Park Monday evening.

Scott Smisek entertained attendees before the formal ceremony where people could grab a free kolacky and cookie or spend a few dollars on the new merchandise for the 92nd Annual Kolacky Days which will happen July 24-26.

This year’s six candidates were introduced with their Little Sisters. The part of the event that everyone really waited for was the announcement of this year’s grand marshals.

Long-time Montgomery residents Don “Corky” and Kathy (Loeffler) Westerman, ages 80 and 79, were chosen to represent Kolacky Days as the grand marshals.

Community member and past grand marshal Dale Ruhland nominated the Westermans for the honor. Ruhland referenced how the Westerman name had been “etched into the fabric of Montgomery since the mid-1800’s” with Westerman Lumber. “Don Westerman, who succeeded his father Curtis as president of Westerman Lumber, continued the rich history of community involvement. Kolacky Days were a big part of their community pride, donating all the materials for the local fundraising stand when K Days was on Main Street. They also did the same for functions in Memorial Park and local parish festivals,” said Ruhland. “Don and his son Greg took special pride in the community ballpark in Memorial Park. Baseball had been played there since the mid-1880s, and Westerman Lumber donated most of the materials when it was remodeled some time ago.”

Ruhland continued, “Don’s wife, Kathy, has also been involved in many community organizations over the years. Together, they truly represent what community pride is all about.”

The Westermans were notified of the honor about three weeks ago and took a few days to think over whether or not to accept the role before they said yes.

“I’m excited. I think it will be fun,” said Kathy Westerman. “It gets hectic. A lot of people stay at our house. It will be interesting, but it will be fun.”

Don Westerman said it was “a surprise.” Humbled by the the thought of his name standing next to the many others who have been grand marshals, he said, “I’m definitely riding Katherine’s coat tails about this particular honor. She’s been much more involved than I. It’s an honor, quite honestly.”

You’ll see the Westerman’s at many of the Kolacky Days events, including the Royal Table Dinner, pageant, and Grand Day Parade.

About the Westermans

Kathy Westerman was born in Maryland and moved to the rural area between Montgomery and Le Center in the early 1950’s with her family, as a small child, after her grandfather passed away and her parents inherited their father’s farm.

Don Westerman was born and raised in Montgomery, eventually taking over the well-known family business, Westerman Lumber.

Both Westermans...

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the June 25, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand near you. Subscribe or renew your subscription online, in person, by mail, or by calling 952-758-4435 to not miss any news in the future. Our e-edition is included in the cost of the subscription, just ask us how to get added if you are not on the list!