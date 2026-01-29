Montgomery Messenger News Montgomery Messenger Milestones 29 January 2026

Three students take part in inaugural honor choir

MN South News - Staff Photo - Create Article

Photos courtesy of Tri-City United Schools

Tri-City United middle school students that sang in the inaugural 2026 Southeast Minnesota Middle School Honor Choir, from the left, are Gohan Ruiz, Chris Traxler, and Zoey Lien.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Three Tri-City United Schools middle school students performed this past Saturday, Jan. 24, as a part of the Hope Lutheran High School’s inaugural 2026 Southeast Minnesota Middle School Honor Choir.

Gohan Ruiz, Chris Traxler, and Zoey Lien represented TCU after being nominated by their teachers to do so.

Ruiz and Traxler come from Le Center, and Lien from Montgomery.

TCU Le Center Music Teacher Rose Schroeder said, “These three rockstars only had three weeks to learn SEVEN high-level repertoire pieces, including four-part renditions of, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and “He Never Failed Me Yet.”

Schroeder said that the vocalists... 

Pick up a copy of the Jan. 29, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand and subscribe online today to not miss any news in the future! Only a portion of the newspapers gets put online publicly. 

tcu
tri-city united
le center
montgomery
choir
middle school
honor choir
2026
inaugural
southeast minnesota
winona
st. martin's lutheran church

Tags