Three students take part in inaugural honor choir

Three Tri-City United Schools middle school students performed this past Saturday, Jan. 24, as a part of the Hope Lutheran High School’s inaugural 2026 Southeast Minnesota Middle School Honor Choir.

Gohan Ruiz, Chris Traxler, and Zoey Lien represented TCU after being nominated by their teachers to do so.

Ruiz and Traxler come from Le Center, and Lien from Montgomery.

TCU Le Center Music Teacher Rose Schroeder said, “These three rockstars only had three weeks to learn SEVEN high-level repertoire pieces, including four-part renditions of, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and “He Never Failed Me Yet.”

Schroeder said that the vocalists...

