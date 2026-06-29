Montgomery Fire Department’s 150th anniversary blessed with success and nice weather

Breaking from the typical beer garden and a couple of bands annual routine, the Montgomery Fire Department did what they could to commemorate this very special sesquicentennial.
Friday afternoon 41 teams took to Montgomery National Golf Course for a special four-person scramble golf tournament. Teams narrowly missed the rain to the north after the shotgun start at noon. Coming in first was Montgomery Auto Repair, with Montgomery Hornets in second place and Heiman Fire taking third. As a part of their entry fee, dinner was included. The fire department said it was the largest such charity tournament that the golf course has done.
Saturday morning brought perhaps the most pleasant weather imaginable in the vicinity with low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 70’s. A total of 59 cars showed up for the morning car roll in on 1st Street. Firefighter Sean Benz provided music entertainment to those at the roll in.
The Arts and Heritage Center was open with extended hours to show the fire department’s exhibit, which will be on display during their normal hours through July 3.
Starting Saturday afternoon off was the parade on 1st Street at 1 p.m. Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, and Henderson fire departments all participated, along with an appearance by the St. Paul Winter Carnival Vulcans, Kolacky Days royalty, Le Sueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Honor Guard, the department’s original 1880’s water wagon and a hose reel, Montgomery Area EMS, Montgomery Police, and most of the Montgomery Fire Department’s major equipment — including their Dalmatian mascot Ziggy in the dog’s own small fire truck. The most special treat happened at the end of the parade with a surprise appearance from both Chicago and New York City fire departments.
A large group...
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Minnesota Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band performed a 20 minute set in front of the bandshell in Memorial Park. Montgomery firefighter Thomas Stonehouse (right) addresses the audience.
Firefighter Sean Benz, also a local music teacher in Waterville, sang for an hour and a half during Saturday morning’s roll in.
The official mascot of the Montgomery Fire Department, the Dalmatian Ziggy, rides in his own little fire truck in Saturday’s parade.
The cart at the right is the original 1880’s water cart that the Montgomery Fire Department used. It was later used by Green Giant in town and eventually ended up in the private hands of the Washa family, who brought the cart out for the parade and for viewing in Memorial Park. Behind the water cart is one of the original hose carts that was also used during the same timeframe.
Retired firefighters were presented with a special commemorative challenge coin during Saturday evening’s festivities.
Retired firefighters were presented with a special commemorative challenge coin during Saturday evening’s festivities.
Show Us Your Hits, a band based in Isanti, Minn., performed hits from the 1980’s through today for the crowd in Memorial Park after 8 p.m.
Show Us Your Hits, a band based in Isanti, Minn., performed hits from the 1980’s through today for the crowd in Memorial Park after 8 p.m.