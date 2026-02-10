Lonsdale businesses, volunteer recognized at annual meeting

Local Montgomery and Lonsdale businesses and volunteers convened at the Revival on Main in Montgomery for the Lonsdale Area Chamber of Commerce’s (LACC) annual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The 80 attendees enjoyed a brief social period starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner with of a choice of three different entrees, catered from Pizzeria 201, and cupcakes for dessert, provided by sponsors.

Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp welcomed the crowd before introducing LACC Board President Patrick Lloyd. Lloyd gave the State of the Chamber address. In 2025, the chamber hosted seven ribbon cuttings, seven networking events, and two multi-chamber events. Highlights also included the State of the City, Schools, and Legislative Priorities forum; the Street Fair Business Expo; Badges & Bobbers; Lonsdale Community Days in August; Shop Small Business Saturday; and Frosty Fest.

