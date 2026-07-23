Kolacky Days Special Section: Westermans are 92nd Annual Kolacky Days grand marshals

The Montgomery Area Community Club (MACC) chose long-time Montgomery residents Don “Corky” and Kathy (Loeffler) Westerman, ages 80 and 79, as the 92nd annual festival’s grand marshals.

MACC’s announcement of the honor was made last month on June 22 during the Meet and Greet in Memorial Park.

Community member and past grand marshal Dale Ruhland nominated the Westermans for the honor. Ruhland referenced how the Westerman name had been “etched into the fabric of Montgomery since the mid-1800’s” with Westerman Lumber.

“Don Westerman, who succeeded his father Curtis as president of Westerman Lumber, continued the rich history of community involvement. Kolacky Days were a big part of their community pride, donating all the materials for the local fundraising stand when K Days was on Main Street. They also did the same for functions in Memorial Park and local parish festivals,” said Ruhland. “Don and his son Greg took special pride in the community ballpark in Memorial Park. Baseball had been played there since the mid-1880s, and Westerman Lumber donated most of the materials when it was remodeled some time ago.”

Ruhland continued, “Don’s wife, Kathy, has also been involved in many community organizations over the years. Together, they truly represent what community pride is all about.”

“I’m excited. I think it will be fun,” said Kathy Westerman. “It gets hectic. A lot of people stay at our house. It will be interesting, but it will be fun.”

Don Westerman said it was “a surprise.” Humbled by the the thought of his name standing next to the many others who have been grand marshals. He said, “I’m definitely riding Katherine’s coat tails about this particular honor. She’s been much more involved than I. It’s an honor, quite honestly.”

You can see the Westerman’s at many of the Kolacky Days events, including the Royal Table Dinner, pageant, and the Grand Day Parade.

About the Westermans

Kathy Westerman was born in Maryland and moved to the rural area between Montgomery and Le Center in the early 1950’s with her family, as a small child, after her grandfather passed away and her parents inherited their father’s farm.

Don Westerman was born and raised in Montgomery, eventually taking over the well-known family business, Westerman Lumber.

Both Westermans graduated from Montgomery High School, where they first dated. The couple went their separate ways after high school with Kathy Westerman attending Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., for political science, where former President Bill Clinton also attended the institute at the same time. Don Westerman attended the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to study forestry — rather fitting for a person coming from a family in the lumber industry.

After two years at Georgetown, Kathy Westerman decided to transfer to the same school as Don Westerman, where they reconnected as a couple.

Don Westerman spent a few summers working at Green Giant here in Montgomery, and a couple summers doing forestry-related work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Montana by the Libby Dam, as it was being constructed, while in school.

The couple married in July of 1968 after she had graduated. He continued studying in foreign economics in graduate school at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

The military had other pathways for Don Westerman though, and he enlisted in the Air Force during that first year of graduate school and was stationed in Hawaii. Kathy Westerman moved to Hawaii with him for the three years and eight months that he spent enlisted. He conducted site development duties in the Air Force, completing his enlistment with a final rank of Staff Sergeant E-5.

The Westermans then moved back to Montgomery. Don Westerman eventually took over Westerman Lumber from his father Curtis Westerman. Kathy Westerman fulfilled a number of roles over the years, including being a housewife, working at the high school with students who had emotional behavior disorders, and working for the county.

Don Westerman coached baseball and hockey over the years. He also helped on many of the sports food concessions, and served on Montgomery’s planning and zoning commission.

Kathy Westerman served 13 years on the school board in the community, and even more years on the Montgomery Area Friends of the Library board. She also was on the ambulance crew for a couple years, served on the La Leche League, and has been active at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

In 2008, Kathy Westerman fulfilled something she wanted to do since she was in college and joined the Peace Corps. She was stationed in Uganda for two years at an orphanage with about 100 children that were led by Ugandan nuns. Don Westerman said, “She wanted to be in the peace corps then (while in college) and just didn’t get around to it for 30 years.”

When Kathy Westerman came back in 2010, the United States economy was in severe recession, which hit Westerman Lumber hard. Don Westerman was forced to close the long-time family business. For about the next ten years following the closure, Don Westerman spent his time driving school and coach busses before retiring.

Both Westermans have volunteered in various food stands and other capacities for Kolacky Days. Kathy Westerman has also participated in the Tour de Bun and is a Lego Contest judge. Don Westerman donated lumber to use for some of the stands for Kolacky Days in some of the earlier years, recollecting it after to which he said the wood was often full of nails, beer, and various food.

The Westermans now have five children and 16 grandchildren. Their favorite kolacky are blueberry (Don) and apricot (Kathy). Both grand marshals love the parade, but Kathy Westerman says she has to have a milk shake every year from the Boy Scouts’s stand!