Keogh elected Minnesota VFW Auxiliary president

Jean Keogh of Montgomery’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 5340 was elected the VFW Auxiliary Department of Minnesota president at the department’s 102nd annual convention.

Keogh was installed by her husband and 2025-2026 VFW Department of Minnesota Commander Ed Keogh during the convention in Plymouth, running from June 18-21.

“Anchoring to serve, honor and respect” is newly elected President Jean Keogh’s theme for the 2026-2027 year.

She is a two-time past District VFW Auxiliary president, three-time past president of Montgomery VFW Auxiliary 5340, and was the former senior vice-president for the VFW Auxiliary Department of Minnesota. She is the first member of Montgomery’s VFW Auxiliary to hold the president position at the state level.

Jean Keogh also continues to serve as the secretary for both the District 2 and Montgomery Auxiliary 5340, secretary/treasurer of the Montgomery Minnesota Historical Society, vice-chair of the City of Montgomery’s Economic Development Authority, and a member of Montgomery’s Czech Fests committee.

Newly elected President Jean Keogh’s special project, in partnership with the VFW Department of Minnesota Commander Charles Hawkins, Sr., is to raise funds for...

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