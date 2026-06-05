Graduates, staff move on to their next step in life

Tri-City United High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday, May 29, was a send off for both graduates and some staff.

The usual Pomp & Circumstance processional followed by the posting of colors and the national anthem was done. Principal Alan Fitterer welcomed the crowd and graduate Bryce Meyer gave the welcome address. “I’m glad to be able to speak in front of all the people that’ve grown with, failed tests with, and laughed with over the past few years. I’m thankful for the people around me who helped me become the man I am today, such as my parents. I don’t say it enough but I love them so much,” said Meyer.

A musical selection of “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri was sung by the high school choir with graduate Audrey Keltgen singing a solo and High School Choir Director John Sosa directing for his final time at TCU.

Superintendent Kevin Babcock addressed the graduates and then read off the names of the 11 international students that learned through foreign student exchange here, with eight of them receiving certificates of recognition from Fitterer and High School Assistant Principal David Reuhs.

The high school concert band played an arrangement of “Ghost Run” by Grant Michel under the direction of High School Band Director Nate Reed before diplomas were presented to the 135 graduates.

Graduate Isaak Worm...

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