Floyd earns Minnesota Teacher of the Year title

Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School (MHRCS) middle school teacher Jennifer Floyd of Lonsdale was awarded the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year for grades 6-8 for Minnesota.

Floyd is the fourth winner sponsored by the Montgomery VFW Post 5340. Prior winners included Heide Veazie, Christine Trcka, and Michael Bass-Smith.

She teaches language arts for 7th-8th grade, Spanish for grades 3rd-8th, and art for all of the middle school at MHRCS where this is her second year there and 35th year as a teacher.

“I was very surprised when I was Montgomery VFW Post 5340's award winner, pleased to win the VFW District 2 Award, and thrilled to be named the 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year, winning the Citizenship Education Teacher Award for Grades 6-8 at the state level,” said Floyd. “What this honor means to me, is that I, as a teacher at Most Holy Redeemer School, am being recognized for what our school has to offer students - a well-rounded education, where citizenship and community are promoted, as well as academics.”

VFW State Commander Ed Keogh presented Floyd with the award at the VFW Minnesota Department’s Mid-Winter Conference in Brooklyn Park on Saturday, Jan. 17. Floyd received a plaque and $300. She was sponsored by the Montgomery VFW Post 5340 and Auxiliary.

MHRCS Principal Kari Marsh was...

