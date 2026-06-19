Celebration for 150th year of fire department this weekend!

Montgomery Fire Department celebrates its 150th anniversary this Friday and Saturday.

Friday already has a full roster for the golf tournament at Montgomery National Golf Course. A shotgun start will ensue at noon, and persons are welcome to come an be spectators for the golfers.

Saturday the department has planned way more than extra of what their typical dance and beer garden festivities have every year.

It starts off with a car roll-in from 9-11:30 a.m., where firefighter Sean Benz will perform a set on 1st Street from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Arts and Heritage Center will have pieces of memorabilia from the fire department on display with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and the exhibit will stay up through July 3.

Many emergency vehicles from throughout the area, as well as Kolacky Royalty, and members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, will be present for the 1 p.m. parade downtown 1st Street.

A good old fashioned firefighters water fight will happen in front of the American Bar and Grill at 2 p.m., with area departments and even from within battling each other.

Memorial Park

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park, kids can listen to kid-friendly music from AJ the DJ. A bounce house, face painting and other kids activities will also be available there from 1-7 p.m.

A beer garden with rail drinks, beer, bottled water, and soda will also be available from 1 p.m. to Midnight. You can have an ice cream treat from Rolling Cones, or a steak sandwich, burger, or pork burger from the KC’s stand in the park as well.

Music this year will happen in three rounds. The Charlie Sticha Band will perform in the pavilion from 3:30-7:30 p.m., Minnesota Firefighters Pipes & Drums band from 7:30-7:50, and more popular music will be placed from 8 p.m. to midnight with a break for fireworks from 10-10:30 p.m.

Fireworks will be shot off from Memorial Park Field and the infield area will not be available for viewing.

Pick up a copy of the June 18, 2026, Montgomery Messenger to see a four-page special section on the Montgomery Fire Department and its history. Subscribe or renew your subscription online or by phone at 952-758-4435.