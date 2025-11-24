Area VFWs announced essay winners, teachers-of-the year

Montgomery VFW Post #5340 in partnership with Le Center VFW #1803 and each post’s auxiliaries, announced their winners for this year’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contests, and their Teacher-of-the-Year awards.

Voice of Democracy

High school students, three from each community of Montgomery and Le Center, had the opportunity to express themselves about freedom and democracy in this audio-essay contest.

Entrants write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?”...

Patriot’s Pen

Students in grades 6-8 in Le Center and Montgomery were also given the opportunity again to show their patriotism with this year’s Patriot’s Pen contest with a total of 14 entrants.

The Patriots Pen youth essay competition encourages students to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300-400 word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was the same as the Voice of Democracy theme, “How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?”

In Montgomery, students from Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School (MHRCS) and Tri-City United Montgomery PreK-8 participated and the top three winners at each school were chosen...

Teacher-of-the-Year

Each year, the VFW selects elementary, middle, and high school teachers to participate in the Smart/Mahr VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher program (Teacher-of-the-Year). This program recognizes exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teach Americanism and install patriotism in their students. The VFW believes that our youth deserve to learn about our rich history, traditions, and the role of our veterans in creating and shaping America. Entries are judged in four areas: Citizenship, innovation, resources, and passion...

