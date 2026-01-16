Kilkenny city clerks changing out

Late last week an emergency meeting was called for Monday, Jan. 12, of the city council for the City of Kilkenny. No large emergency was present other than information that Nicole LeBrun, the current city clerk, had found a new position elsewhere and a replacement would need to be figured out.

Kilkenny Mayor Tammy Holicky seemed happy for LeBrun, saying that she found an “amazing position somewhere else,” which LeBrun wanted to keep private.

Council members convened in the public library after advice from a lawyer to terminate Amy Michaels from the city council and appoint her as the new city clerk. This leaves a vacancy to be filled on the city council.

LeBrun said, “Amy brings a lot to the table for Kilkenny, and the city is lucky to have her! I am confident that she will continue this role with the focus on her community and how to best serve them as the new city clerk! She shows special interest in utilizing the grants that exist for improvements, which is key for a small town like Kilkenny!”

Michaels said, “I am excited...

