Montgomery Messenger News LifeEnterprise News 13 September 2025

Halfway to St. Paddy's Day off to warm start

MN South News - Staff Photo - Create Article

Jarrod Schoenecker photos

Miss Kilkenny Teri Holicky (left) and Princess Karie Berends give a wave during Saturday's parade.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

It was a warm start to the Halfway to St. Paddy's Day celebration in Kilkenny on Saturday, Sept. 13 -- the first of the two-day event. 

Vendors were present all day with food, beverages, and merchandise, as well as there being live music and entertainment throughout the day. The parade was a favorite for kids, young and old. The day will finish off with the "World Famous Toilet Bowl Races," Power Wheels Kids Drag Races, and a fireworks at dusk.

Sunday of the two-day event will bring a barbecue cook-off, car show, prize drawings, and more of the same. Look for a wrap-up of the event in the Montgomery Messenger and the Lakes Region LifeEnterprise on Sept. 18. 

kilkenny
mn
minnesota
halfway to st. paddy's day
2025
grand marshal
mary villwock
miss kilkenny
toy box saloon
irish