Montgomery Messenger Montgomery Messenger News Montgomery Messenger Milestones 5 January 2026

Ruehs is Minnesota High School Assistant Principal of the Year

MN South News - Staff Photo - Create Article

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

MASSP Executive Director Bob Driver (right) presents the 2026 Minnesota Assistant Principal of the Year award to TCU High School Assistant Principal David Ruehs.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Tri-City United High School Assistant Principal David Reuhs was surprised when he walked into the school's media center on Monday, Jan. 5, for what he thought was a staff meeting.

Ruehs was met by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Executive Director Bob Driver, his family,  much of the staff of the school, and media, where he was presented the honor of being the chosen the 2026 Minnesota High School Assistant Principal of the Year award. 

He will be put up against others across the nation in April for the national award. 

Read the full story in the Jan. 8, 2026, Montgomery Messenger.

tcu
tri-city united
high school
assistant principal
bob driver
david ruehs
minnesota association of secondary school principals
montgomery
mn
minnesota
award
assistant principal of the year
2026
2025
massp
lonsdale
le center
le sueur county

Tags