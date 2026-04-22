Legion and Auxiliary members celebrate milestones

Montgomery American Legion Post #79 and its Auxiliary celebrated the Legion’s annual birthday party at the American Bar & Grill (formerly American Legion) on Saturday, March 28.

During the event, auxiliary members were recognized in 10-year increments of membership for their “outstanding loyalty and dedication to the American Legion Auxiliary organization.” Those members included 10-year members Darlene Dietz and Linda Thomas, 20-year members Linda Bachman and Dorothy Kovarik, 40-year member Julie Washa; and 50-year members Grace Kuchinka, Sue Kukacka, and Darlene Wondra.

American Legion Post #79 members were also recognized for their 50 years of continuous membership to the American Legion, including Myles Simon, Harvey Kierzek, and Steve Flicek.

We thank these people for their dedication to the local Montgomery American Legion family and for their service.

Montgomery City Wide Garage Sales are coming up May 2, 2026! There's still time through Friday, April 24, to get your specially priced ad in the special advertisement for them! Stop by the office or call 952-758-4435.