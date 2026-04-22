Adalyn Budin, 9, was chosen to continue her reign as the Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary Unit #79 Poppy Princess at the unit’s meeting Wednesday, April 8. She is the daughter of Mike and Angie Budin of Montgomery.
Poppy Princesses are American Legion Auxiliary junior members between the ages of 6-12 who have a relative that is a current member or was a former member. Adalyn Budin was made eligible to be a junior member through her late grandfather Donald Budin.
Last year, Adalyn Budin researched and created a 30-50 word essay about the red poppy, and shared what she was looking forward to by participating in the Poppy Princess program. This year her challenge was to create a poppy poster...
Budin continues as Poppy Princess
Adalyn Budin, 9, was chosen to continue her reign as the Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary Unit #79 Poppy Princess at the unit’s meeting Wednesday, April 8. She is the daughter of Mike and Angie Budin of Montgomery.