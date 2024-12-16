Kilkenny house fire a total loss

Published by editor on Mon, 12/16/2024 - 4:54pm
By: 
Jarrod Schoenecker
editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

A maze of fire hoses stretch from the road as firefighters from multiple towns work to extinguish this house fire south of Kilkenny.

A house fire broke out on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 16, on Kilkenny Road, also known as Le Sueur County 168, in rural Kilkenny Township about one mile south of Kilkenny.

The house is a total loss, leaving at least one man homeless for the holidays. It appeared that other buildings, possessions and/or vehicles outside the home were also impacted.

Gavin Gohlike and his grandfather, Jerry Miller, said that they called in the fire to 911. According to Gohlike, there was smoke pouring out of the house and flames were visible in the windows. When they talked to the person that was on scene outside the house, that person said that they were the only one in the house but that they had two dogs in the house as well.

Multiple agencies, including Kilkenny and Waterville fire departments, attended to the fire. Radio traffic indicated that the house was fully engulfed and that the animals inside were believed to be deceased already.

More information will be available in future print editions of the newspaper as they are available.

Tags:

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Five Grizzly wrestlers go 3-0 at Byron Tournament
Thu, 12/19/2024 - 3:45pm
Elysian claims Firefighter Floor Hockey Championship
Thu, 12/19/2024 - 2:08pm
WEM students inducted into Minnesota Honor Society
Thu, 12/19/2024 - 1:57pm
Carol Joan Trewartha, 89
Thu, 12/19/2024 - 9:29am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.