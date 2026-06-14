Marilyn J. Campbell, 96

Marilyn J. Campbell, age 96, of Montgomery, died on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Traditions of Montgomery.

Marilyn was born on February 25, 1930, she was the daughter of Tracy and Beatrice (May) Chase in Minneapolis. She attended high school in Anoka and continued her education at Anoka Vocational School where she received her LPN license in 1969. In 1985, she received her RN license from Anoka Ramsey College. She practiced for over 30 years in the nursing field.

In 1947, Marilyn was united in marriage to Harold Campbell and together they shared 39 years of marriage before Harold passed away in 1986. Marilyn was then married to Orville Richter in 1994, together they shared 26 years of marriage before Orville passed away in 2020.

She volunteered with hospice and the Aging Community Service in Montgomery. Marilyn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary, both in Montgomery as well as an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing and getting together with family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Kevin (Joni) Campbell of Mission, Texas; daughter-in-law, Joyce Campbell of Biloxi, Mississippi; grandchildren: Chris (Amy) Campbell, James (Jacki) Campbell; granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Campbell; great-grandchildren: Lawson, Parker, Hayden and Riley Campbell; brother, Bob (Dorothy) Chase; numerous nieces and nephews; and her many friends from St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: Harold and Orville; her son, Keith; grandson, Jimmy; and her siblings: Ron (Joanne) Chase, Betty Paris.

Private interment will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Crystal.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com