Waterville teen identified as victim in fatal crash

Travis Van Houdt, 18, of Waterville has been identified as the victim of the fatal crash that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 5:56 a.m. near the intersection of 230th Street West and Iona Avenue in Morristown Township.

Van Houdt is the son of Henry and Julie Van Houdt of Waterville and was a senior at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School.

According to a press release prepared by Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, Rice County deputies, Morristown Fire/Rescue, and North Ambulance were dispatched the personal injury crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located Van Houdt, who had been ejected from the vehicle and had sustained critical injuries. He was transported to District One Hospital by ambulance and was later transported to a trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Robyn Lynse, 17, of Warsaw, who been identified as the driver of the vehicle, was arrested at the scene and was transported to District One Hospital with minor injuries where a blood sample was obtained as alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office. She was later released to a parent.

Criminal charges are pending the results of the blood test.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded for crash reconstruction and mapping. The crash remains under investigation.