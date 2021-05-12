Bernadine's 100 years

Published by editor on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 1:47pm
By: 
Lisa Ingebrand

LifeEnterprise columnist Bernadine Hildebrant of Waterville will be 100 years young on May 17.

Bernadine (O’Leary) Hildebrant’s a little lady. Her knees don’t always cooperate so she uses a walker to get around her home, but even at almost 100 years old, she’s quick witted and enjoys visiting with family and friends.
She’ll turn 100 years young on Monday, May 17.
The long-time newspaper reporter has interviewed multiple centenarians during her career, but this time, the tables are turned. The story is about her.
“Write whatever you want,” she states with a wave of her hand and a laugh. “No one else is old enough to remember anyways—and those who are, are dead. So, I can’t be wrong.”
Bernadine was born May 17, 1921, to John “Jack” and Tressa O’Leary, on her family’s farm that was located between Waterville and Morristown, just east of the Rice County line.

Read the full story in the May 13, 2021, edition of the LifeEnterprise.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Carl A. Villwock, 75
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 3:23pm
Bernadine's 100 years
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 1:47pm
Public Notices - The New Prague Times 05-13-21
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 12:33pm
Public Notices - Montgomery Messenger 05-13-21
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 12:32pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.