Win streak reaches four straight

Bucs pick up big win over Cobras

The WEM volleyball team had a perfect week last week which included a key win over one of the Gopher Conference favorites, Triton.

The Buccaneers notched three straight wins between Sept. 15 and Sept. 18, with two of those against Gopher Conference opponents. The biggest of those was a four-set victory over Triton, handing the Cobras their first conference loss.

WEM has won four straight matches and has improved to 4-1 in the conference (tie for 2nd) and 11-5 overall. The Bucs are tied with Triton and NRHEG for second and they have defeated both of those teams. Kenyon-Wanamingo is 5-0 with an early season five set win over the Bucs.

The week started with WEM defeating Section 2AA for Le Sueur-Henderson (25-10, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19) Monday, Sept. 14. The next night the Bucs downed Triton (20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17). Thursday WEM defeated United South Central (25-20, 25-10, 25-22).

In the win over the Giants, senior Addison Condon led the team with 20 kills and 21 digs. Senior Lisa Baker added 18 digs and eight kills. Freshman Inezsa Pope added five kills. Senior Alenka Jans had four ace serves. Junior Alix Velzke had 19 digs. Senior Robynn Schwichtenberg added 22 set assists and 15 digs.

After losing the first set to the Cobras, the Buccaneers pretty much held...

To see more on this story pick up the September 25, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.