WEM/JWP Pie Run features four top 11 runners

Four of the top 11 runners in Class A competed in the Thursday, Sept. 25 WEM/JWP Grizzly Pie Run at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville.

The 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 11th rated Class A individual runners and the 4th rated team in Class A competed.

Fourth-rated Mankato Loyola/Cleveland won the girl’s race with 22 points. Blooming Prairie placed second (66), WEM/JWP third (76), Martin County West/Butterfield-Odin fourth (91), NRHEG fifth (133), and Medford sixth (157).

As expected the four rated individuals took the top four spots, led by No. 5th rated Loyola freshman Charlotte Meyer who won the race in 19:26.8. She finished nine seconds in front of 3rd rated Maple River sophomore Sophia Stencel, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 19:35.2.

Seventh rated Loyola senior Valerie Quast placed 3rd in 19:48.7. 11th rated NRHEG freshman Julieann Wobbrock placed fourth in 20:24.2.

WEM/JWP was without their top runner, McKenzie Westphal, so others picked up the slack and performed well.

Eighth grader Norah Welvaert led the team with...

To see more on this story pick up the October 2, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise paper.