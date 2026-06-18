Velzke named WEM softball MVP

WEM junior Alix Velzke has been named the Most Valuable Player on the 2026 WEM Softball Team.

Those were not the only honors the outstanding player received this spring. She was also named WEM’s Best Offensive Player, was an All-Gopher Conference First team selection, and made the All-Section 1A Team.

Velzke played in all 22 games and hit .500m collecting 34 hits in 68 at bats. She led the Bucs with 19 singles, two triples, five home runs, 33 runs scored, and 29 runs batted in. Velzke started all 22 games on the mound and finished with an impressive 2.908 earned run average with 140 strike outs.

Eighth grader Kalyn Novak was named the WEM Best Defensive Player.

Sophomore Paetyn Judd was named the WEM Most Improved Player.

Senior Liza Baker received the WEM Buccaneer Teammate Award.

The Buccaneers finished tied for third in the Gopher Conference with a 6-4 record. They were 12-10 overall and tied for fifth in Section 1A.

The 12 wins this season was tied for...

To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.