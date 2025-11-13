Twelve seniors led team to 18 wins in last two years

Goodhue ends undefeated WEM football season at State

The dream of a state championship may be gone, but the memories of two outstanding seasons by the WEM football will never be forgotten.

A team which won one game three years ago morphed into a Section runner up and a Section Champion - something only 10 other teams in WEM School history have done.

Twelve players will graduate from the team which went 10-1 after losing in the Class AA State Football Quarterfinals, 29-28, in overtime Thursday, Nov. 6.

Those 12 include Jacob Androli, Avery Breyer, Marshaun Brown, Grady Grohman, Kaden James, Brady Murphy, Spencer Nordstrom, Casey Oorlog, Zachary Quast, Brendan Snesrud, Talen Taylor, and Tarek Tolzman.

Most of these players saw action as sophomores for first-year head coach Sam Stier. They picked up only one win, but according to Stier, the talent was there.

“Three years ago to now - I can tell you what we saw - we had athletes and needed to get them in the right spots (in order to succeed),” Stier said. “In that sophomore campaign we were close in some games. We saw signs of improvement. We started putting the puzzle pieces together - giving them some plays designed for the athletes that they were.”

With that being said, the players needed to buy into the “Embrace The Process (ETP) philosophy which the coaching staff started to instill in them as sophomores.

“They bought in to what we were giving them - trusted us early - fell in love with it (ETP),“ Stier added.

As juniors, the Buccaneers surprised many with their Section 2AA Championship run, which the team ended losing that final game but registering an 8-2 record.

With teams not fearing them last year, the team excelled in...

