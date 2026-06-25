Three Bucs receive All-Gopher baseball honors

Three WEM baseball players were honored last week by Gopher Conference baseball coaches.

Seniors Jacob Androli, Andrew Krenik, and Noah Lanham received post-season awards. Lanham received the Sportsmanship Award. Androli was named to the All-Gopher First Team. Krenik was named to the Honorable Mention All-Gopher Team. Androli was named for the second straight season.

The top 25 players were named to the All-Conference Team. Each team has one player named to the Honorable Mention Team. Each team had one player selected to receive the Sportsmanship Award.

Androli had a fantastic senior season hitting .472 (25-of53). He had at least one hit in 15 of 18 games and had three hits in three games and two hits in four games. He also finished with 16 singles, eight doubles, a home run, and 18 RBI. On the mound he pitched in eight games and recorded a 2.847 earned run average in 19 2/3 innings. Androli allowed only eight earned runs and 25 hits and struck out 23. He walked only two batters.

Krenik also had a very good senior season, batting .434 (23-of-53). He finished with 23 hits, 16 singles, five doubles, one triple, one home run, knocked in 22 runs, scored 13 runs, and walked six times. He led the team on the mound with 24 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Lanham hit .375 (18-of-48) and led the team with 15 runs scored, nine stolen bases and added six walks and four doubles.

JWP senior Chase Gerdts was honored for the...

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