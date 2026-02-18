School records set by WEM hoops players

Two school records were set by a pair of seniors last week during a pair of Gopher Conference girls basketball wins by the WEM Buccaneers.

Addison Condon and Kaitlyn LaFrance each set records while defeating United South Central (67-49) Thursday, Feb. 12, and Faribault BA (62-48) Friday, Feb. 13. The Bucs started the week with a nonconference loss to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (LCWM), 57-43.

Condon set a new school record, breaking her own mark, when she scored 44 points against the Rebels. She made 16- of-27 shots from the field and 12-of-18 from the free throw line. She also grabbed 22 rebounds, which is a top-five all-time mark. The previous school record for points in a game was 40.

LaFrance had a fantastic game making 10 three-pointers in 21 attempts, finishing with 30 points against Faribault BA. She tied her own record she set earlier this season. She is within one three-pointer of her single season record of 75.

In the loss to LCWM, Condon finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. LaFrance had 11 points and five rebounds. Bryella Pope had five points and three rebounds Alenka Jans had four rebounds.

Pope, Jans, and Alix Velzke each grabbed six rebounds in...

