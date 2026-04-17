Nusbaum receives multiple awards at St. Mary’s

Last month the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its women’s basketball awards for the 2025-26 season.

Brianna Nusbaum (Spring Lake Park) collected her second consecutive All-Conference selection following another record-breaking season. She was also the only conference player named to the All-Playoff team for a 2nd consecutive year, which recognizes the top nine performers from the conference tournament.

The sophomore guard averaged 15 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists per game, helping the Saint Mary’s Cardinals to their best record since the 2015-16 season. They finished the 2025-26 season 20-8 (13-5 conf) and earned an At-large bid to the NCAA D3 Women’s Basketball Tourney.

Nusbaum set the school’s single-season scoring record earlier this year with 33 points against Grinnell College. She was also named MIAC Player of the Week twice during the regular season.

Nusbaum was also awarded with the...

To see more on this story pick up the April 16, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.