Murphy becomes 13th Grizzly to reach 100 career wins

WEM senior Brady Murphy became the 13th Grizzly wrestler to reach 100 career wins when he pinned Ben Scheffler of Kenyon-Wanamingo in 80 seconds Thursday, Dec. 17 in Waterville.

Murphy joins 11 other WEM student/athletes and one from JWP who have achieved this milestone. His record through Thursday evening is 101-33.

Three of the top five career wins leaders are currently his coaches. Grizzly co-head coach Skyler Petry tops the list with 195 career wins. Brady Ayers is third on the list with 171 wins, one behind 3-time State Champion Keegan Kuball, who is currently wrestling at Augsburg.

To see more on this story pick up the December 25, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.