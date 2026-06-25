Indians remain on top of 13-60 League

Halfway through their league season, the Waterville Indians amateur baseball team remains on top of the 13-60 League with a 5-1 record after a 2-0 shutout of Janesville Sunday, June 21.

The Indians are tied for first with Minnesota Lake, a team they defeated two weeks ago.

The win Sunday included another impressive pitching performance by Dallas McBroom.

McBroom pitched eight scoreless innings and among the 24 outs he recorded, 17 of them were by strikeouts.

Sam Stier shut the door in the ninth inning, picking up his first save of the season.

Waterville scored their first run on a double by Dalton Grose. Their second run was plated when pinch-runner Nolan Wetzel scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians also played an exhibition, non-league game against St. Peter Wednesday, June 17 and were defeated, 12-3 in seven innings.

Jayson Schneider started on the mound and went...

To see more on this story pick up the June 25, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.