Indians pick up first wins of the summer

The first two wins of the season for the Waterville Indians amateur baseball team were important ones with both being played against 13-60 League opponents.

The Indians celebrated Waterville Bullhead Days Saturday with a 11-5 win over Blue Earth. The following day they traveled to Albert Lea and shutout the newest team in the league by a score of 3-0.

Nolan Grose and Ben Boran each had three hits and a home run. Josh Cook and Dalton Grose added two hits each.

Dalton Grose got the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs in five innings. Sam Stier got the save with four innings of relief work, allowing two runs and striking out six.

Luke Sellner allowed...

To see more on this story pick up the June 11, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.