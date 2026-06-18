Indians lead 13-60 League with 4-1 record

After a pair of early season losses, the Waterville Indians have started to dominate opponents, improving to 4-1 in the 13-60 League after a 2-1 week.

The Indians won their 4th straight game after a 6-3 win over Minnesota Lake Wednesday, June 10 and a 9-4 win over the Lake Crystal Nine Friday, June 12 in the Waterville Chamber of Commerce game.

Unfortunately the win streak ended Sunday, June 14 at Waseca, with the Braves handing Waterville their first league loss, 9-6.

In the win over Minnesota Lake, Dallas McBroom pitched a gem,

striking out 16 batters in hurling a complete game. He allowed four hits, one walk, and struck out the side in two innings. The offense in this game was provided by Ben Boran, who had three hits including two doubles and a triple and he knocked in five of his team’s six runs.

In the win over Lake Crystal, Dalton Grose provided another...

To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.