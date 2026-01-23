Grizzlies repeat as St. Croix Lutheran Invitational Champion

Last season, the WEM/ JWP wrestling team squeezed out a 1.5 point advantage over Ogilivie to win the St. Croix Lutheran Invitational.

The Grizzlies repeated as team champions, winning the title Saturday, Jan. 17 by more than 40 points over runner-up Cannon Falls. WEM/ JWP scored 215 team points in finishing ahead of Cannon Falls (172.5), Ogilvie (135), Chisago Lakes (126), and Robbinsdale Armstrong (106.5).

The Grizzlies had 12 wrestlers on the podium, placing in the top six. Leading this group were Brady Murphy, winning the 139-pound championship and Trenton Huber, winning the 189-pound weight class.

Runner-up finishes went to Finn Root at 114-pounds, Brenden Masso at 121-pounds, and Trey Richards at 127-pounds. Placing third were Charles Adams at 172-pounds and Kavan Sheehy at 215-pounds. Placing fifth were Aiden Gruber at 133-pounds and Ben Root at 160-pounds. Placing sixth were...

