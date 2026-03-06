Grizzlies compete at Class A State Wrestling Tourney

The trip to the Class A State Wrestling Tournament for the first Grizzly wrestlers will provide memories of a lifetime.

Four of the five were making their first appearance. Two of the five were able to win a match. Three of the five have a chance to make a second appearance.

Seniors Brady Murphy and Kayle Langford and juniors Kavan Sheehy, Trenton Huber, and Aiden Gruber each represented the team with great determination and pride.

Murphy advanced to his third State Tourney, unfortunately he suffered an injury at Sections which turned into a staff infection and he was unable to compete.

“It was a disappointing and emotional end to an incredible career. Murphy had been wrestling exceptionally well heading into sections and appeared to be peaking at the right time. I truly believe he was ready to make a podium run, and on the right weekend, who knows how high he could have finished,” Coach Adam Roesler said. “Unfortunately, that is where his journey ends. Winning a state title often requires not just talent and preparation, but a little luck as well. Staying healthy is always one of the biggest hurdles to finishing the job.

Murphy finished his 2025-26 season with a 30-8 record and a 122-39 overall record.

Kayle Langford, competed at 136 pounds in the girls division and drew a challenging opening-round matchup. Langford faced the No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Chloe Wehry of Sartell High School, who would go on to win the state title. Wehry defeated Langford, 19-3.

In the consolation round, Langford earned the Grizzlies’ second and final victory of the weekend, defeating Samantha Dougherty of Centennial High School in just 57 seconds.

“Any win at the state tournament is special, and it validates the countless hours of extra work and dedication. Langford’s performance was a testament to the...

