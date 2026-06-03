LifeEnterprise Sports 3 June 2026

Flag football team advancing to State

MN South News - Staff Photo -

The WEM girls flag football team is one of only 13 teams in Minnesota to advance to the Minnesota High School State Flag Football Tournament. They will play Monday, June 8 at TCO Stadium. Front row, left to right: Brooklyn Novak (10th grade), Ivy Shaw (7), Alenka Jans (12), Robynn Schwichtenberg (12), Maggie Rauenhorst (7), and Bre'Ana Masso (11). Back row, left to right: Paige Witte (8), Maggie O’Rourke (7), Cora Shaw (10), Alix Velzke (11), Kalyn Novak (8), Paetyn Judd (10), Ellie Lamont (10), Hazel Gruzebeck (10), Isabella Cage (11), and Rayel Sammon (9).

By:
Jay Schneider, lrlife@frontiernet.net

Three straight wins during a rainy Sunday night lifted the WEM girls flag football team into the 2026 High School Girls Flag Football State Tournament.

The Buccaneers shutout Fit Academy, 18-0 in their opening game. In the semifinals they defeated Farmington, 34-6. In the championship, the Bucs edged an undefeated NRHEG, 26,25, when sophomore Paetyn Judd returned an interception for a touchdown with less than 90 seconds to play.

WEM will open State Tournament play Monday, June 8 at 2 p.m. against Centennial at TCO Stadium. The...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise. 