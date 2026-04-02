Experienced Bucs look towards top of Gopher Conference

With 10 returning letterwinners the WEM softball team will be looking to improve in both the Gopher Conference and Section this spring.

Under 12th year head coach Crystal Lamont (135-98 overall record) the Bucs were 3-7 in a very good Gopher Conference and 7-10 overall.

Last year the conference had three teams which placed in the top three at State.

With All-Gopher Conference senior Robynn Schwichtenberg (catcher) and junior Alix Velzke (pitcher) the Bucs return two of the best players in the league.

“Alix improved her location and consistency last year. She threw strikes and gave our defense a chance to make plays,” Lamont said. “Offensively, she was one of our top hitters and gave us speed on the bases. She is a team leader and we look for her to help lead us to more team success this season.”

Velzke pitched all 105 innings for the Bucs in 2025 andwas an Honorable Mention all-Gopher selection, finishing with seven wins and 10 losses with a 3.133 earned run average. She struck out 93 batters and walked only 14. At the plate Velzke batted .265 and led the team with 19 runs scored and five doubles.

“Robynn is our top...

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